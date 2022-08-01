'Sanjay Raut Declared Loan In Poll Affidavit': NCP Defends Graft Charges Against Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested on graft charges in the Patra Chawl scam case, has found the backing of Opposition parties, including his allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party workers staged protests outside the Enforcement Directorate's office, in support of Raut. Notably, the Sena spokesperson shares a good rapport with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Revealing the party's stand on the issue of Raut's arrest, NCP Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "As a part of the MVA constituent, we are there to support all those leaders who have been vociferous in their voices against the injustice done by BJP."

Tapase alleged that whoever has raised questions against the incumbent dispensation in the Centre has been targeted on the pretext of some charges or another. Inquiries are taking place but nothing concrete has been established nor has conviction taken place, he said.

Defending the money laundering allegations against Sanjay Raut, the NCP leader said, "From day 1 we have been saying that Raut and many other leaders who have been constantly opposing the BJP have been falsely implicated in fictitious charges. In Raut's case, he had taken a loan of Rs 55 lakhs from a gentleman and he has mentioned the same in his affidavit. The loan was subsequently repaid too. The money has been accounted for as loan in his election affidavit. So where is the trail of illegitimate money?"

Notably, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha had borrowed a "loan" from the wife of Pravin Raut, the former director of GACPL (Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited). The transaction was also mentioned in Sanjay Raut's 2019 election affidavit.

The ED has alleged that an amount of Rs 83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" in the Patra Chawl land scam, were transferred to Varsha Raut's account, who then used this money to buy a flat in Dadar.

While Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached Varsha Raut's immovable properties worth Rs.11.15 crore on April 5.

Sanjay Raut arrested by ED

On Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Sanjay Raut's Bhandup residence as well as his Dadar flat. After day-long searches and six hours of interrogation, the Shiv Sena leader was arrested on charges of money laundering.

Raut, 60, has alleged he was being targeted by the Centre to weaken the Shiv Sena. The Rajya Sabha MP will be produced before a court in Mumbai later today, where the ED will seek his custody.