Sanjay Raut Demands CBI Probe On BJP Leader Somaiya's Alleged Extortion Racket

A day after levelling serious allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for running an alleged extortion racket, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made an appeal to the Central Bureau of Investigation and Anti Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra government to investigate his role in the "extortion game".

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader lashed out at Kirit Somaiya saying that several victims of his extortion racket have started speaking up, while the BJP leader himself has been alleged of blackmailing.

Furthermore, in another tweet, Raut, without mentioning any names, took an indirect dig at the BJP leader and his son Neil Somaiya saying that the sanitization of the barrack is ongoing and the father-son duo will soon go to jail.

Skeletons are tumbling out of closet.Self-Proclaimed Crusader Kirit Somaiya himself is alleged of blackmailing. Victims of Somaiya's extortion racket are now speaking up.I appeal the #CBI & #anticorruptionBureau of Mah'tra govt to jointly investigate Kirit's dirty extortion game. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 16, 2022

The tweets by the Rajya Sabha MP came just a day he after leveled several allegations against the Bhartiya Janata Party at the Centre, saying that it is using central agencies to trouble Shiv Sena leaders, their family members and friends. Raut, who was speaking to the media in Mumbai said, "BJP leaders are saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall on March 10 ever since I wrote a letter to VP Venkaiah Naidu."

During this while, he also called Somaiya "an agent of the enforcement directorate" and alleged that he is the mastermind in the PMC bank scam. Further stating that Somaiya and his son should be arrested, he alleged that Somaiya's son was a partner in PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan's company.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya accuses Shiv Sena workers of assaulting him

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has been alleging the Shiv Sena of assaulting him and further asked for his security arrangements to be reviewed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Earlier on February 5, he alleged that he was assaulted by some Shiv Sena workers in the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation, following which an FIR was also filed against the party's Pune district president Sanjay More and eight other Shiv Sena workers.

Later, in a letter on February 10, Somaiya requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to review his security arrangements on the grounds that he was attacked by the ruling party's workers despite being on Z-plus security.

He further alleged that he was being attacked ever since he claimed to expose the Maharashtra government and its scams.

