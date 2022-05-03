Sanjay Raut Dismisses Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum On Loudspeakers; 'No One Can Threaten Us'

Turning a blind eye to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum seeking ban on loudspeakers at religious places across Maharashtra from May 4, 2022, Shiva Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that a government does not function on the basis of an ultimatum and deemed it as a politically-motivated demand. Stating that Raj Thackeray has tabled the ban in a bid to disturb peace in the state, Raut on May 1, ahead of MNS' mega rally in Aurangabad, said that Raj Thackeray was a traitor while accusing CM Uddhav Thackeray's cousin of betraying the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"State government does not work on the basis of ultimatum. Peace will not be disturbed if anyone threatens via rally, the country does not run through ultimatum. Nothing happens through ultimatum, someone has given supari to (made arrangements with) one political party to disturb peace in Maharashtra. Those who are threatening (against a ban on loudspeakers) do not have much power," ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

Furthermore, the Shiv Sena MP said that he recently discussed the ongoing loudspeaker controversy with CM Thackeray and that the Supreme Court guidelines will be followed to prevent anything unlawful. "Nothing illegal will happen in the state, Dilip Walse Patil and Sharad Pawar are capable leaders," Raut said.

"No one should threaten us by giving an ultimatum," he added.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeaker ban

On May 1, while addressing the rally in Aurangabad, the MNS supremo iterated that he was firm on the deadline for removing all the loudspeakers, terming them as a nuisance, from religious places. He had even pointed out that if the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government could do so, what was the Maharashtra government's inhibition.

Countering the 'ultimatum', Raut said that there exist other more relevant and pressing problems in Maharashtra and loudspeaker was not one of them. He had also said that the matter and regulation on loudspeakers come under the aegis of the law department and even taunted, "People know who is providing electricity to these loudspeakers. This is not Hindutva."

It is pertinent to mention here that Raj Thackeray declared that the loudspeaker removal demand is not a religious issue but a societal issue. On April 17, after having stated the ultimatum on April 12 at Thane's rally, he defended his stance saying, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

Also, upon the removal of significant numbers of loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh, following the orders of CM Yogi, Raj Thackeray had lauded the move. He had said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the masjids."

"Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we do not have any 'yogis', what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists)," he added.