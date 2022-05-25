Sanjay Raut Expresses Displeasure Over Stalin & Perarivalan's Hug; Calls It 'unfortunate'

Amid the uproar over the 'hug' between MK Stalin and AG Perarivalan, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed his vociferous criticism against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters, Raut stated that it was 'unfortunate' that the Chief Minister was honouring the murderers of ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the same state where he was assassinated.

"Everyone knows Tamil Nadu's politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the nation's leader, he served the country. He sacrificed himself. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. If the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu felicitates his assassins, I think it's not our culture. This is unfortunate," said Sanjay Raut.

On May 18, Stalin hugged Perarivalan, a convict serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and called him his 'brother'. Moreover, he assured that the government will take the necessary steps to ensure the release of the other six convicts in the ex-Prime Minister's assassination case.

Congress-ally DMK welcomes AG Perarivalan's release

The Congress party's ally DMK has openly welcomed the SC verdict and has extended its good wishes to Perarivalan. Calling the release of the convict a 'major victory' for the state autonomy and federalism in India, the Tamil Nadu CM stated that Governors have 'no power' to interfere in the decision of the state government.

Speaking to the media, Stalin also asserted that the SC's decision was a result of the efforts made by his DMK government, and the multiple appeals it had sent to the President, Governor as well as Union government. Further, the CM referred to Perarivalan's mother Arputhammal and had lauded her 30-year struggle for securing her son's release.

The top court's order came after it deliberated on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring Perarivalan's remission plea to the President of India without taking a decision on it first.

In 2018, the state government asked the Governor to utilise the power under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and grant a pardon to Perarivalan and 6 other convicts in the case. The Governor without accepting or rejecting it had referred the matter to the President. When Perarivalan received no response on his mercy plea for years, he moved to the Supreme Court. The apex court in its order noted that no exercise under Article 161 can have an 'inexplicable delay' and it can be subjected to judicial review and exercised powers under Article 142 to release the convict.