Sanjay Raut Faces BJP Music For 'low-level' Language, Shamed Before Big Numbers Claim

I am not Sanjay Raut to use such ''low-level' language, said BJP leader Ashish Shelar taking a dig at the Shiv Sena leader's provocative statements following a press briefing on Sunday. During the press briefings on Sunday morning, Raut went on to criticise the BJP and the method adopted by the party to have Devendra Fadnavis take oath as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister In an early morning political coup. He had been making provocative statements against his opponents.

I am not worried about his remarks

In reply, Shelar said, "I heard Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut's press conference and in the end, he used many low-level words to answer all my questions, but I am not worried. I want to make it clear right from the beginning that using such poor language is not a part of our culture and I am no Sanjay Raut to do so. We will speak according to the traditions of Maharashtra. We will follow whatever the Supreme Court says. The Governor has given us time till November 30, and we will prove the majority with 170 MLAs or more than that."

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, 'Saamana' called the late-night deal struck between the BJP and Ajit Pawar faction a 'Farji-cal Strike' (fake surgical strike). Quoting Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, Saamana said that Maharashtra will take revenge for this surgical strike on the state's democracy. The editorial further slammed Ajit Pawar for allegedly betraying NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

