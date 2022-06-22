Sanjay Raut Had A 'positive Discussion' With Eknath Shinde; Says 'at Worst Govt May Fall'

In a massive statement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted a the possible fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra conceding that 'at most they will lose power in the state'. Speaking to reporters, Raut attempted to maintain a brave front and asserted that 'positive discussions' were being held with rebel Minister Eknath Shinde and that there was 'no bitterness' on either side.

"We are very old friends. For years we have been working together. It is not so easy for him to leave the party and it's not easy for us to leave him. I spoke to him in the morning. He is a true Shiv Sainik. We have been talking since yesterday in a very good atmosphere. There is no bitterness in our minds, and neither do they have any bitterness. They will all remain in Shiv Sena and work under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership," said Sanjay Raut.

"There is no demand from Eknath Shinde, he has not laid any conditions. There is no truth in what is coming out, we will keep fighting. Uddhav Thackeray will meet Sharad Pawar. They will fight with us, we have the support of NCP and Congress. What will happen at most? Our government will go. But power will come again. (zyaada se zyaada kya hoga? Satta jayegi. Satta phir saath mil jayegi.)" he added.

Contrary to Raut's statement, sources have claimed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, has put forward a slew of conditions for his ghar wapasi. Shinde is said to be upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'. There have also been speculations that the leader seeks Devendra Fadnavis' return as the Chief Minister, and for him to assume the Deputy CM's role.

Rebel camp in Guwahati

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology."

As per the latest inputs, two more Shiv Sena MLAs- Sanjay Rathod and Yogesh Kadam are on their way to Guwahati to support Eknath Shinde. If this happens, the rebels' strength will swell to 42. As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in the city. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.