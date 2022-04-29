Sanjay Raut Hails RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks Against Violence; 'Must Be Debated...'

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after he spoke out and raised concerns against violence in the country. The Shiv Sena leader has welcomed Bhagwat's remarks and stated that there should be a debate on the same. This comes after Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Thursday wherein he opined that "the society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days."

"I congratulate Mohan Bhagwat Ji that he has brought forward such an idea which should be debated across the country," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement.

'Violence doesn't benefit anybody': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that violence does not benefit anybody. In addition, he also emphasised the need to bring together all communities and preserve humanity. Bhagwat's remarks come in the backdrop of recent clashes between different groups in several parts of the country during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. The RSS chief was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony in eastern Maharashtra.

"Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity. We all need to do this work on a priority," said Bhagwat.

Also speaking about the Sindhi community, Bhagwat said that the community has contributed richly in the development of the country and he also stressed the need to have a Sindhi university to promote and preserve the Sindhi culture and language. "While some Sindhi brethren stayed back in Pakistan to protect their religion and land there, many came to India to protect their religion at the cost of land," the RSS leader said. He said that the Sindhi community has to put pressure on the central government to get its demand for a university fulfilled.

"The society is desirous of having a Sindhi university and an undivided India. These feelings were expressed on this dais also. I was appealed to make efforts for a Sindhi university, but I am not a part of the government. "Be it this government or any other, it acts on pressure of the society. Social pressure is like petrol to the government. If you desire to see your dream of a Sindhi university becoming a reality, you need to put pressure on this government," RSS chief Bhagwat said.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@rautsanjay61/ANI