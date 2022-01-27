Sanjay Raut Hits Out At BJP Over Tipu Sultan Row: 'President Kovind Also Praised Him'

Slamming Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for opposing renaming a sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that "everyone's sitting down to write a new history." The inauguration of the park in the name of Tipu Sultan was done on Republic Day by Congress leader and Mumbai City Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh in his Assembly constituency. Several BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawalla and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the move.

"BJP thinks that only they have history's knowledge. Everyone's sitting down to write a new history; these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, we don't need to learn from BJP," added Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on the row.

Continuing his anger against the BJP, Raut asserted, "If they say it has been named after Tipu and that they will do this and that, then they should let it be; saying all this doesn't suit them. State Government is capable of making decisions. Don't write a new history. You can continue trying to change history in Delhi but you won't succeed".

Sanjay Raut says President Kovind also praised Tipu Sultan

President Kovind went to Karnataka and praised Tipu Sultan that he was a historical warrior, freedom fighter. So, will you ask for the President's resignation too? BJP should clarify this. This is drama: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tipu Sultan row pic.twitter.com/0GGlWYTw0J — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

BJP leaders against renaming sports complex after Tipu Sultan

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as its ally Congress ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

"He harassed Hindus. Proposal of naming a municipal garden after Tipu Sultan is not appropriate. Why are they honouring a person who harassed Hindus? This decision should be cancelled. This government is not stable," he said.

BJP leader and party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and shared a hoarding of the "Tipu Sultan Maidan" that will be inaugurated in Mumbai.

"Tipu Sultan Maidan to be inaugurated on 26th Jan in Mumbai by Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh Shiv Sena gives lecture on Hindutva Does Sena oppose or support it? If you oppose it,then why not stop it? Or was it another compromise for power? Just like you abandoned Savarkar ji," wrote Shehzad Poonawala.

Image: PTI/ANI