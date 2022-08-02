Sanjay Raut In Custody: ED Intensifies Action, Raids 2 More Locations In Mumbai

After arresting Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, the Enforcement Directorate intensified its action in the Patra Chawl land scam case. As per sources, the ED is carrying out raids at two locations in Mumbai as of now. A day earlier, a special PMLA court in Mumbai sent Raut to ED custody till August 4. While special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that the Sena MP and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. On the other hand, Raut's counsel Ashok Mundargi averred that the allegations are vague and motivated by political vendetta.

Sanjay Raut in ED custody

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. As per sources, Rs.11.5 lakh unaccounted money was recovered from his residence. In a show of solidarity, Thackeray personally visited his home to meet his family members.

What is the Patra Chawl land scam?

In 2008, the MHADA gave the contract for redeveloping Patra Chawl located in Mumbai to GACPL, a subsidiary of real estate firm HDIL. A tripartite agreement was signed between GACPL, MHADA and the tenants' society to provide flats to the people living in 672 houses, develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private builders. However, the ED claimed that GACPL neither constructed the flats for the tenants as well as MHADA. Instead, it sold the floor space index to 9 private developers for about Rs.901.79 crore.

Moreover, the firm also collected Rs.138 crore as the booking amount for its housing project called Meadows. As per the central agency, Pravin Raut, who was a director of GACPL, received approximately Rs.100 crore from HDIL and diverted it to accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities. The ED alleged that Rs.83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" was transferred to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha who purportedly used this money to buy a flat in Dadar. Furthermore, Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar purchased at least 8 plots of land at the Kihim beach at Alibaug in Maharashtra.