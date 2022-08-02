'Sanjay Raut Is A Clean & Clear Man, Will Be Released Soon', Says Sena MP's Brother Sunil

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's younger brother and MLA Sunil Raut said that the Rajya Sabha MP is a "clean and clear man" and will be released soon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Sunil also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (a former government which was a coalition between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) is with his elder brother.

"Sanjay Raut faced everything. He didn't run, and faced ED action. Uddhav Thackeray met my family and said we are with you and your family. Shiv Sena will never weaken, Shiv Sena is strong. Shiv Sainiks don't run," Sunil Raut said.

The Vikhroli MLA also stated that Enforcement Directorate would not find anything in the money laundering case. He also claimed that Sena MP Bhavana Gawali was on the ED's radar but got clean chit after supporting the Shinde camp.

"ED will not get anything on what allegations they have put on Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut is a clean and clear man. Sanjay Raut is not alone. Pawar saheb also gave a statement, Supriya Sule also called and said the entire MVA is with you. The issue was also raised in Parliament today. How is Sanjay Raut alone then?" he asked.

Sunil Raut added, "Bhavana Gawali was absconding when she was on ED radar, but she supported Shinde camp so she got a clean chit. Sanjay Raut will be released soon."

Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4

A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Sanjay Raut to Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s custody till August 4 in a money laundering case. The ED had sought Raut's custody alleging that he and his family were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.

Appearing for Raut, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi submitted that the claims are vague and raised due to political vendetta.

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' in Mumbai and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. During the raids earlier that day, ED seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash from his residence.

After meeting Raut's family, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray described the MP as a close friend and hailed him as a "hardcore Shiv Sainik" who didn't succumb to pressure.