Sanjay Raut Justifies Attack On BJP's Kirit Somaiya: 'People Won't Forgive Criminals'

In a key development on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut justified the attack on BJP leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya's car outside the Khar Police Station. Speaking to the media, he claimed that people reacted violently owing to their anger over Somaiya's alleged involvement in the 'scam' pertaining to INS Vikrant. While the Mumbai Police has registered a case against the latter and his son Neil Somaiya over the misappropriation of funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft INS Vikrant from being scrapped, they have been granted pre-arrest bail by the Bombay High Court.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The INS Vikrant scam is a scam that has disturbed people. Money was collected from people in the name of Save INS Vikrant. The people and the nation were misled. BJP should not be pained if people hit the streets because of such a person and throw 2 stones. BJP has always had the same stance on such criminals. People will not forgive traitors and criminals."

Weighing in on the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Sena spokesperson opined, "The Maharashtra Police is working as per law. Maharashtra Police has a standing in the nation and the world. Mumbai Police has an even better standing. They have never taken any action with a political motive. Even if I am wrong, action will be taken against me."

Somaiya levels allegation against Shiv Sena

Even as the arrest of the Rana couple created a huge controversy, BJP was up in arms after Kirit Somaiya came under attack despite having Z security cover. This incident happened as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel.

Moreover, he accused the Bandra Police Station of filing a "bogus FIR" in his name which mentioned that only one stone was thrown at his car. Addressing reporters earlier today, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "I have informed about the attack to Home Secretary at the Centre. He has sought a report on the attack. A representative delegation will go to Delhi and meet the officials there". Contending that the police had refused to lodge his complaint, he alleged that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was hatching a plot to kill him.