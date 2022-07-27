Sanjay Raut Likely To Skip ED Summon Today In Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: Sources

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is likely to skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon in a money laundering case related to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam. Raut has submitted an application for an exemption citing the campaign for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.

However, It is not known whether the application has been accepted by the central agency or not. Earlier, Raut had skipped ED's July 20 summon stating the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

ED Summons Sanjay Raut In Money Laundering Case

Earlier this month, the ED summoned Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case. This is in connection with the Rs.1034 crore land scam case which pertains to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

The Sena leader has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut is a loyalist of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was recently forced out of office following a rebellion and split in the Shiv Sena. The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned in the case on July 1. He had spent about 10 hours with the investigating officer during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut, and two of his associates as part of its probe. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said. The agency wants to question Sanjay Raut to know about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

