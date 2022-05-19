Sanjay Raut Meets Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana In Leh Amid Tussle Over Hanuman Chalisa Row

Keeping their differences aside, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut shared a moment of bonhomie with his Parliamentary colleague Navneet Rana in Leh on Thursday. The two leaders were on a scheduled visit to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir as part of the Parliamentary Standing Committees, to review the working of Government Departments.

During his visit, not only did Sanjay Raut meet Navneet Rana, but also her MLA husband Ravi Rana. In a photograph from their meeting, the Shiv Sena leader was seen chatting with Rana during lunch.

For the unversed, the Rana couple has been at loggerheads with the ruling party in Maharashtra ever since they were arrested on April 23 after announcing that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the religious hymn outside CM Thackeray's family residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Lilavati hospital from Byculla jail due to her spondylitis. The couple has accused the Maharashtra government of 'misusing power' and also alleged ill-treatment in jail.

Mumbai police to not arrest Rana couple till June 9

The Mumbai police recently told a special court in Mumbai that they will not arrest independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana till June 9, the next date of hearing on the police's plea seeking cancellation of their bail.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs is on a scheduled visit to Ladakh and J&K to study the situation in the two Union Territories and recommend measures required to be taken in different fields for development, etc.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs is headed by PP Choudhary and has nearly 30 members including Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Preneet Kaur, Poonam Mahajan, Navneet Rana, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Jaya Bachchan, P Chidambaram, Prakash Javadekar, Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Raut.