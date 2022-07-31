Sanjay Raut 'misused Power': Ravi Rana After ED Raids Shiv Sena Leader's Residence

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, independent MLA Ravi Rana said accused the Sena leader of being "an agent" in the former MVA government.

Speaking to Republic over the ED raids at Sanjay Raut's residence, Ravi Rana said, "ED had called Sanjay Raut for investigation many times. And after investigation, a team of ED reached his house along with CISF personnel. ED is (conducting) an impartial investigation. Apart from the scam that happened in Patra Chawl, Sanjay Raut has many properties in Alibaug also. Being a journalist and collecting crores of money, he worked as an agent in the then MVA government."

Adding further, the independent MLA from the Badnera constituency alleged that only after paying money to Sanjay Raut, did the contractors get work and tenders in the BMC and in the MVA government.

'If anyone misused the power in MVA it was Sanjay Raut': Ravi Rana

Ravi Rana, the husband of the independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, claimed that the Rajya Sabha member of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut was the person who wanted the husband-wife duo to be arrested.

"We were sent in lockup for reciting Hanuman Chalisa when Uddhav Thackeray was CM. It was Sanjay Raut who was calling for our arrest. We were also threatened that they will bury us 20 feet under the ground," Ravi Rana said. Adding further, he recalled the atrocities faced by him and his wife during their time in jail. “In Maha Vikas Aghadi if anyone had misused the power, it was Sanjay Raut," he said.

'Original Shiv Sena is with Eknath Shinde'

Slamming Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray, Rana said, "The original Shiv Saniks of Balasaheb Thackeray are with CM Eknath Shinde. Today Eknath Shinde is the CM because Balasaheb Thackeray never said Uddhav Thackeray to align with Congress. Balasaheb had said that when Shiv Saniks will go with Congress, he would shut the Shiv Sena. But Sanjay Raut who is working as an agent has drowned the Shiva Sena party."

ED raids Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home after skipped summons

Earlier on Sunday morning, a team of 12 Enforcement Directorate officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.

It is pertinent to mention that the raids came a day after the Sena MP skipped two summons issued by the agency which is probing a PMLA case related to the alleged Patra Chawl land scam. On Wednesday, Raut submitted an application for an exemption citing the campaign for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.