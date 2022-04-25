Sanjay Raut Mocks Attack On Somaiya; 'Someone Sheds Little Blood & BJP Rushes To Delhi'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya after he met Union Home Secretary on Monday over a recent attack on him in Mumbai's Khar. Somaiya has demanded a probe into the attack and the registration of an FIR by the Mumbai Police. Somaiya also asked Home Secretary Bhalla to form an SIT to probe the matter.

Reacting to the BJP delegation's visit to Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called it a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra. "If you have any problem then you should meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra or the Home Minister. Crimes are reported in Uttar Pradesh too. If 17 rapes and murders happen in UP in 3 months, will you impose President's rule there?", he added.

Raut further said, "a delegation of 2-4 people is going to Delhi for what? Because somebody (Kirit Somaiya) shed a little blood?... If you have a problem, meet the Chief Minister. Commissioner Sanjay Pandey is a competent officer. But you are going to Delhi, why?"

Attacking Kirit Somaiya, Raut said, "Some people will run away from here. Will defame Maharashtra by going to Delhi. These people are creating drama."

Earlier today, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Somaiya arrived in Delhi to meet Union Home Secretary over an alleged attack on him in Mumbai. After arriving in the capital, Somaiya claimed that a “terror-like situation” prevailed in the state, that is created by the Shiv Sena-led government. He also accused CM Uddhav Thackeray of running ‘Mafiaraj’ in the state.

We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is taking this matter into concern and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya pic.twitter.com/48ISKwcbkx — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Kirit Somaiya attacked amid Hanuman Chalisa row

On Saturday night, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly hurled stones, footwear, and water bottles at Somaiya's vehicle when he was leaving Khar police station in Mumbai. The BJP leader had gone to the police station to meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested after their call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Somaiya claimed he was attacked in the presence of police, who took no action against the attackers and instead registered a fake FIR against him. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to the Union Home Secretary demanding an inquiry into the iincident and strict action against the officials responsible.