Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik Slam Owaisi Over Maharashtra Civic Polls Campaign; 'wasting Time'

As AIMIM is all set to launch campaign for next year's Maharashtra municipal election, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Saturday attacked party chief Assadudin Owaisi. This comes just weeks after Owaisi announced that AIMIM will contest all seats in the civic polls in Maharashtra, and had even announced a campaign on November 27, and later on December 11, which was denied by the administration in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

MVA govt attacks Owaisi

Speaking to the media, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said, that there was no election in Maharashtra and AIMIM was just wasting its time, and instead concentrate on Uttar Pradesh. "Section 144 is implemented here, he should follow COVID protocols & rules," Nawab Malik said, adding that Owaisi should take permission, and they were not stopping anyone from speaking. Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena, accused Owaisi of creating unrest in Mumbai, and said, " Let anyone come, if you play with the law of Mumbai and Maharashtra, then the government is capable of dealing with it."

Congress, however, kept mum on the whole issue. It is pertinent to mention here that Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls

Maharashtra civic polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year and early next year, will see the 'three-corporator-per-Prabhag' system be implemented in each civic body, other than Mumbai. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act in view of the COVID crisis in municipal corporation areas. Under the new amendment, each prabhag or panel in all civic bodies in Maharashtra barring Mumbai will now elect three corporators. However, the “one ward, one corporator” system will continue to be implemented in Mumbai.