Sanjay Raut News LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Leader May Be Taken To ED Office For Questioning

As ED searches continue at Sanjay Raut's Bhandup and Dadar residences, sources have informed Republic that the Shiv Sena MP may be taken to the agency's office for questioning. Raut's lawyer is currently present at his residence.
Six hours and on, ED raids continue at Sanjay Raut's residences in Dadar and Bhandup. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers are protesting against the ED action in the Patra Chawl land scam case.
The Mumbai Police will provide police security to Swapna Patkar, a witness in the Patra Chawl Scam case. In a complaint filed earlier, Swapna alleged that she received a threat letter pressuring her to withdraw her statement against Sanjay Raut in the case. An FIR will also be registered in the matter.
Maharashtra | CBI and ED work independently. It has nothing to do with politics: Union minister Raosaheb Danve on ED raid at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Mumbai residence pic.twitter.com/xN7vVJnvzj— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
Former Deputy CM and senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar has in a way justified the ED action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, saying that all investigative agencies like ED, CBI, and IT hold the power to probe any individual.
"Why ED is repeatedly probing Sanjay Raut that only Raut can answer," Pawar told reporters, hinting at a divide in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the raids against Raut.
ED officials have reached Sanjay Raut’s property in Dadar, which has already been attached by the agency in the money laundering case. "It is alleged that Rs 83 lakh which was part of the proceeds of crime transferred to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut who used the money to buy a flat in Dadar."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Mafiagiri' and 'Corruption' has been exposed and he will be held accountable for all the wrongdoings he committed during MVA government rule, said BJP on Sunday after ED conducted searches at Raut's residence.
"As we know that ED summoned Raut and asked him to appear in their office two days ago. When the Shiv Sena leader has not committed anything wrong as he claims then why he has been avoiding ED summons? It is evident that he wants to hide something. ED, Income tax, or CBI departments do not take action overnight," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.
As mega ED raids are underway at the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case, the leader remained defiant on Sunday, maintaining that he has "nothing to do with the scam and will not surrender" to the agency's pressure.
"I still won't quit Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender. Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." These were the first among a few tweets posted by the Rajya Sabha MP as ED raided his Mumbai house on Sunday morning.
In a subsequent tweet, Raut alleged that false action was being taken against him and swore on late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray that he had no relation with the Rs.1,034 crore land scam.
A team of 12 Enforcement Directorate officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.
Patra Chawl land scam case | Three teams of the Enforcement Directorate are carrying out searches at various locations including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022
