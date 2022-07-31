Last Updated:

Sanjay Raut News LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Leader May Be Taken To ED Office For Questioning

Trouble mounted for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday as mega raids were conducted at his 'Maitri' residence in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. A team of 12 ED officials visited Raut's Mumbai home after the Sena leader skipped two summons issued by the agency. Subsequent raids were conducted at his Dadar flat which was allegedly bought by his wife Varsha Raut using laundered money

Written By
Gloria Methri
ED raids Sanjay Raut

Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
13:25 IST, July 31st 2022
Sanjay Raut could be taken to ED office at 2:30 PM for grilling

As ED searches continue at Sanjay Raut's Bhandup and Dadar residences, sources have informed Republic that the Shiv Sena MP may be taken to the agency's office for questioning. Raut's lawyer is currently present at his residence. 

pointer
13:16 IST, July 31st 2022
Six hours and on, ED raids continue at Sanjay Raut's residences

Six hours and on, ED raids continue at Sanjay Raut's residences in Dadar and Bhandup. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers are protesting against the ED action in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

 

pointer
13:12 IST, July 31st 2022
Mumbai Police to provide police security to witness in Patra Chawl Scam case

The Mumbai Police will provide police security to Swapna Patkar, a witness in the Patra Chawl Scam case. In a complaint filed earlier, Swapna alleged that she received a threat letter pressuring her to withdraw her statement against Sanjay Raut in the case. An FIR will also be registered in the matter. 

pointer
12:56 IST, July 31st 2022
Sanjay Raut likely to be taken to ED office amid raids

 

pointer
12:49 IST, July 31st 2022
ED action has nothing to do with politics: Union minister Danve

 

pointer
12:35 IST, July 31st 2022
Ajit Pawar justifies ED action against Raut, 'Agencies have power to probe any individual'

Former Deputy CM and senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar has in a way justified the ED action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, saying that all investigative agencies like ED, CBI, and IT hold the power to probe any individual.

"Why ED is repeatedly probing Sanjay Raut that only Raut can answer," Pawar told reporters, hinting at a divide in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the raids against Raut. 

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
ED reaches second property linked to Sanjay Raut

ED officials have reached Sanjay Raut’s property in Dadar, which has already been attached by the agency in the money laundering case. "It is alleged that Rs 83 lakh which was part of the proceeds of crime transferred to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut who used the money to buy a flat in Dadar."

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
Sanjay Raut waves from window as supporters throng his gate amid ED raids

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
Shiv Sena protests outside Sanjay Raut's residence amid ED raids

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
Sanjay Raut 'Will Be Held Accountable For Wrongdoings' says BJP amid mega raids

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Mafiagiri' and 'Corruption' has been exposed and he will be held accountable for all the wrongdoings he committed during MVA government rule, said BJP on Sunday after ED conducted searches at Raut's residence. 

"As we know that ED summoned Raut and asked him to appear in their office two days ago. When the Shiv Sena leader has not committed anything wrong as he claims then why he has been avoiding ED summons? It is evident that he wants to hide something. ED, Income tax, or CBI departments do not take action overnight," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
Amid ED Raids, Sanjay Raut tweets: 'Won't Quit Shiv Sena; Won't Surrender'

As mega ED raids are underway at the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case, the leader remained defiant on Sunday, maintaining that he has "nothing to do with the scam and will not surrender" to the agency's pressure.

"I still won't quit Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender. Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." These were the first among a few tweets posted by the Rajya Sabha MP as ED raided his Mumbai house on Sunday morning.

In a subsequent tweet, Raut alleged that false action was being taken against him and swore on late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray that he had no relation with the Rs.1,034 crore land scam. 

 

pointer
12:23 IST, July 31st 2022
ED raids Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home after he skipped 2 summons

A team of 12 Enforcement Directorate officials reached Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup to conduct searches in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case. As per sources, the agency sleuths also questioned the Sena leader, who earlier skipped two summons in connection with the money laundering case.

 

COMMENT