Sanjay Raut News LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Leader May Be Taken To ED Office For Questioning

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Mafiagiri' and 'Corruption' has been exposed and he will be held accountable for all the wrongdoings he committed during MVA government rule, said BJP on Sunday after ED conducted searches at Raut's residence.

"As we know that ED summoned Raut and asked him to appear in their office two days ago. When the Shiv Sena leader has not committed anything wrong as he claims then why he has been avoiding ED summons? It is evident that he wants to hide something. ED, Income tax, or CBI departments do not take action overnight," said BJP MLA Ram Kadam.