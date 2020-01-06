Sanjay Raut Condemns JNU Violence, Says 'it Reflects Condition Of Law, Order'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday condemned the attack on students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday. Raut said that JNU is always targeted by one section of society. He also mentioned that this situation reflects the condition of law and order in our country.

Earlier on Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

In a statement released by the JNUSU, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

Speaking to the media Raut said, "In our country's capital, first, the police started firing at students after entering their university campus. Now, some masked goons create blood in these universities. This reflects that our law and order is in a deteriorating state. The country won't remain secure if the students are not safe. Home Ministry has said that action needs to be taken and cases need to be registered against the attackers. But who are these attackers? Why only JNU is been targetted for five years now. The JNU which gave India Noble laureates and so many scholars, leaders etc ..why one section is angry on that JNU?"

Delhi Police register FIR

23 people injured in the JNU violence have been discharged from AIIMS while some are still undergoing treatment. Hours after the attack, Delhi Police on Monday has filed an FIR under sections of Public Property Damage Act and Rioting Act. Devender Arya, DCP, South-West, has said, "We have taken cognizance of yesterday's violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation."

Home Ministry seeks report

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the Ministry has sought a report on the violence.

