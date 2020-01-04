Sanjay Raut On Sattar's Resignation: 'CM Respected His Wishes And Gave Him MoS'

Amid the Maharashtra Cabinet allocation tussle, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said he has no idea regarding Sena leader and Minister of State (MoS) Abdul Sattar's resignation. Raut also explained he does not know the reason behind Sattar being miffed by the party as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had given him the State ministerial posts as per Sattar's wish.

Earlier today, in a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has resigned as Minister of State. Sattar, a legislator from Sillod, Aurangabad was sworn-in as an MoS when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet on December 30.

Speaking to the media Raut said, "If any Minister resigns, it goes to CM directly, not to us. Abdul Sattar has given resignation or not, only CM or sources of Rajbhavan can confirm this. If he is angry, then I don't know the reason behind it. I have heard that he wants to become a Cabinet Minister but Shiv Sena doesn't have many ministerial posts, so one needs to adjust. Also, CM has respected his wish and has given him the state ministerial posts."

READ | Abdul Sattar On Sharad Pawar's Efforts To Mould Three Parties Into One

According to reports, the party and his family stoutly denied that newly-inducted Minister of State Abdul Sattar Nabi has threatened to quit from the government. Sattar's son Samir Nabi in Aurangabad also denied the news and said he was trying to reach his father for more details.

READ | Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar On Maharashtra Government Formation

Abdul Sattar resigns as (MoS)

Sources have told Republic TV that the minister was extremely unhappy with not getting a post in the Cabinet Ministery. Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, sources on Saturday said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution. However, the leader has not quit the party as an MLA.

According to the sources, Sattar was promised a berth in the cabinet in a meeting that was chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the shuffle of Aaditya Thackeray as the cabinet minister triggered the resignation of the leader. Further details are awaited. However, it is reported that the Sattar will meet CM Uddhav Thackeray over the same.

READ | Maharashtra: Sena's Abdul Sattar Says Party Going With Cong-NCP, BJP Chapter Closed

READ | MASSIVE: Big Setback To Maha Vikas Aghadi; Abdul Sattar Resigns As Minister