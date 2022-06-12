Sanjay Raut Opines On JMC's Move To Rename Jammu Area; 'Ensure Safety To Pandits First'

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Sunday, June 12, passed a unanimous resolution to change the name of Sheikh Nagar to Shiv Nagar. In addition to that, another area, Amphalla Chowk, is also being renamed Hanuman Chowk. Responding to the development, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came forward criticising the move and asked the Manoj Sinha-led government to first ensure the security of Kashmiri Pandits in the region.

Speaking to the media on the resolution to rename the area in Jammu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the government should first stop the migration of the Kashmiri Pandit community and later think about the name change. “Do this. But first, guarantee the security to Kashmiri Pandits. Stop the migration of Kashmiri Pandits. We will accept the name change when the bloodshed of Kashmiri Hindus stops,” Raut said on Sunday.

Sheikh Nagar to be renamed Shiv Nagar

The JMC on Sunday passed a resolution to change the name of two areas in Jammu, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta informed. As a part of the resolution which was moved by a BJP corporator, an area named Sheikh Nagar will now be called Shiv Nagar. In addition to that, another area, Amphalla Chowk, is being renamed Hanuman Chowk.

Notably, the resolution to rename the areas was moved during the general house meeting of the Jammu Municipal Corporation on Saturday during which Sharda Kumari, a BJP corporator moved the resolution stating that the Sheikh Nagar area which falls under the body's jurisdiction must be renamed and thus the resolution was passed. The BJP holds a majority in the corporation. The resolution will now be sent to the civil secretariat of J&K for further proceedings of the renaming process.

'Names are being changed as per public's wishes': BJP corporator

Sharda Kumari, the BJP corporator who moved the resolution in the JMC meeting yesterday (June 11), has now issued a statement saying that that resolution was moved keeping in view the demands of the public. "There is Shiv Mandir in the area and the people also want the place to be renamed. Therefore, we have decided to rename Sheikh Nagar to Shiv Nagar. Our resolution has been passed in the house", she said in a statement.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD