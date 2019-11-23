Sanjay Raut Rebuts Maharashtra BJP Chief, Claims That Sena Is In Touch With 35 BJP MLAs

Responding to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil’s charge that he was responsible for Sena’s current predicament on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mocked him for commenting on the internal affairs of his party. Contending that Patil should think about his own party, he warned that his ‘thief-like’ behaviour would cost him. Moreover, Raut made a counter-claim that Shiv Sena was in touch with 35 BJP MLAs.

Raut said, “Has Chandrakant Patil become the Shiv Sena head? You should think about your party. You should think about yourself. You should save your party. This thief-like behaviour will cost you. You should save your face. He added, “Along with Chandrakant Patil, 35 BJP MLAs are in contact with us.”

'Raut should keep silent at least now'

Earlier, addressing the media, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil took a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for ruining the party. He asserted that the people’s mandate was for the BJP-Sena alliance. Moreover, he observed that the Sena had betrayed the mandate by talking about alternative options immediately after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

He said, "Voters had voted for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and we got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference, they had started talking about alternatives. Sanjay Raut should keep silent at least now. He has ruined Shiv Sena."

BJP forms government in Maharashtra

In a dramatic development on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. The President’s Rule was revoked at around 5.47 am. This came after Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut has revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

