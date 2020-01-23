Sanjay Raut Remembers Balasaheb Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday spoke about Balasaheb Thackeray on his 93rd birth anniversary.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his tributes to Bal Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said, "Strict but loving, inspirational and energetic, the thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us".

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray also remembered his grandfather by sharing a throwback photo of his childhood where he is seen sitting on his grandfather Bal Thackeray's lap.