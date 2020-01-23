The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sanjay Raut Remembers Balasaheb Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

Politics

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday spoke about Balasaheb Thackeray on his 93rd birth anniversary. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday spoke about Balasaheb Thackeray on his 93rd birth anniversary. 

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his tributes to Bal Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said, "Strict but loving, inspirational and energetic, the thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us".

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray also remembered his grandfather by sharing a throwback photo of his childhood where he is seen sitting on his grandfather Bal Thackeray's lap. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY RESPONDS TO RAJ
JDU MLA SLAMS NITISH KUMAR,
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA