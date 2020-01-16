The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

HUGE: Outspoken Sanjay Raut Retracts His Remarks On Indira Gandhi After Congress Fury

Politics

After facing backlash from Congress, Sena MP Sanjay Raut retracted his statement where he claimed that former PM Indira Gandhi had links with underworld dons

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

After facing backlash from Maharashtra coalition partner Congress, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has retracted his statement where he claimed that former PM Indira Gandhi had links with underworld dons of Mumbai. The outspoken Sena leader came under fire from Congress leaders like Sanjay Nirupam, Milind Deora and Abhishek Singhvi over his controversial remark made on Wednesday. The Sena, NCP and Congress have allied as the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to govern Maharashtra.

"Our friends in Congress need not be offended by this. I have defended Indira Gandhi many times when she was attacked while Congress kept mute. If someone thinks that my statement would dent the stature of Indira Ji or hurt the sentiment of someone, then I retract my statement," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

READ | Cong's Abhishek Singhvi Blasts 'deplorable' Sanjay Raut Claim; Targets Saamna & Sena Past

What remark did Raut make?

Talking about the past influence of the underworld over Mumbai, Sanjay Raut claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town.

"They (underworld) used to decide who will be Mumbai's police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat)," Raut said. He added, "When (underworld don) Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai)".

READ | CONTROVERSIAL: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Claims 'Indira Gandhi Met With Don Karim Lala'

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's response

Rebutting Sanjay Raut's claim on Indira Gandhi, former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, on Thursday tweeted that "Sena's poet should stick to entertaining Maharashtra". Nirupam, who is an ex-Sena MP, said that defaming former PM Indira Gandhi would make the Sena cost later. He also demanded that Raut take back his comments on former PM Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Karim Lala.

READ | Sanjay Vs Sanjay: Furious Nirupam Hammers Raut For Saying Indira Gandhi Met Gangsters

Deora, Singhvi irked

Hitting out at Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Milind Deora and Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Raut for his "deplorable comments" asking him to "withdraw his ill-informed statement" against Indira Gandhi. Both senior leaders took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

READ | BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Backs Sanjay Raut's 'courage' Over Indira-don Connection Claim

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NGO PARI WRITES TO SMRITI IRANI
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT