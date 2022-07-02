Sanjay Raut Reveals Why He Denied 'offer' From Guwahati, Discusses 10-hr ED Grilling

I also received an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and therefore, I didn't go there, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday. Speaking to the media after the Maharashtra government overhaul, Raut asserted that no one could separate the Thackerays from Shiv Sena.

"I also got an offer for Guwahati but I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn't go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear? No one can separate Thackeray from Shiv Sena," he said.

Raut further remarked that it was 'difficult' for him to see former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM. "It is very heavy for me to associate the word Deputy with Fadnavis Ji. When Fadnavis was the CM, Eknath Shinde was Junior Minister under him," he stated.

Speaking about his ED summons, Sanjay Raut revealed that despite the questionable time, the officers had behaved well with him and he was ready to appear before the agency again if required. The Sena MP was grilled by the ED for 10 hours on Friday.

"As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. The problem is with timing- amid Maharashtra political crisis, but they had doubts. People were thinking that this summon was due to political pressure, but ED officers behaved correctly with me. I told them that I can come again if the need arises," he stated.

Big political twist in Maharashtra

In a massive political twist after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. After reaching Mumbai in the afternoon from Goa, he went straight to the residence of Devendra Fadnavis who was tipped to be the CM and they left for the Raj Bhavan together.

After formally staking a claim to form the new government, Devendra Fadnavis told the media in a briefing that BJP has decided to back Shinde as the CM. Moreover, he clarified that he will stay out of the government. Making a U-turn later, he agreed to become the Deputy CM after the BJP leadership issued a directive.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has removed Shinde as a Shiv Sena leader, amid the latter assuming the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra over alleged 'anti-party activities.'

