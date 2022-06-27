After receiving the Enforcement Directorate summons, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stated that he had anticipated that some people would attempt to stop him and his colleagues from taking part in the political turmoil that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is embroiled in presently, in Maharastra.

Addressing the media, the Parliamentarian cleared that he has not yet received the documents but he has been told that he has been summoned by ED. "No matter what penance you make me go through - arrest me, behead me or hang me till death, I am not taking the Guwahati route... I am not going to Guwahati...I am telling you, I am and will be standing strong with Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and will strive hard to save the party till my last breath," Sanjay Raut said.

'Will not appear on June 28': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut has been summoned before the ED investigators at its regional office in Mumbai at 11 am on June 28. The summons has been issued in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl land scam case.

"I have a Maha Sabha scheduled in Pune for June 28, also in different parts of Maharashtra. I will not be able to appear and seek more time from the ED. But, rest be assured that I will appear, as per the set protocols, as per the law. I am not someone who is going to run away," the Shiv Sena leader said.

In April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

The federal agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who, in turn, diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities. Praveen Raut has been a director in an infrastructure company called Guruashish Constructions and is said to be a subsidiary of the HDIL (Housing Development Infrastructure Limited), an accused in the case. Pravin Raut was arrested in the past by the Maharashtra police's economic offences wing.

The federal agency has also been probing the Rs 4,300 crore PMC Bank money laundering case against Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut who was questioned last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the central probe agency. The agency is probing her role in the alleged bank loan scam with regard to the transfer of Rs 55 lakh funds by the wife of an accused in the case, Pravin Raut, apart from some other transactions.

