Sanjay Raut Says Nawab Malik Shouldn't Resign Amid D-gang Link Arrest; Attacks Centre, BJP

In the wake of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, February 23, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) has launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Central government. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. At the time of writing, the remand hearing is ongoing with ED seeking 14-days custody.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams Centre and BJP

Reacting to Nawab Malik's arrest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi, "As Mahavikas cannot fight face to face with the front, Afzalkhani wars are going on from behind. If a minister has been cheated and put inside, then come on. Nawab Malik should not resign .. keep fighting and win. Kansa and Ravana were also killed ... this is Hindutva .. Jai Maharashtra!"

महाविकास आघाडीशी समोरा समोर लढता येत नसल्याने पाठीमागून अफझलखानी वार सुरू आहेत..चालू द्या . एक मंत्री कपट करून आत टाकला असे आनंदाचे भरते आले असेल तर येऊद्या. नवाब मलिक यांचा राजीनामा घेऊ नये.. लढत राहू आणि जिंकू.

कंस आणि रावण सुध्दा मारले गेले...हेच हिंदुत्व आहे..

जय महाराष्ट्र! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 23, 2022

This comes after Nawab Malik tendered his resignation from the cabinet to CM Uddhav Thackeray, but after an emergency meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, the NCP resolved that it would not accept the resignation and informed the Chief Minister of the same, leaving the final decision in his hands.

NCP leader Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the underworld, specifically Dawood Ibrahim. Malik's arrest comes after the filing of a case and raids carried out by the ED on February 15 in Mumbai and a five-hour-long interrogation at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate on Wednesday. Officials informed that his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under provisions of the same.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for an emergency meeting at his official residence. Sharad Pawar has conveyed to CM that NCP is not willing to accept the resignation of Nawab Malik, sources have revealed. Chief Minister will be taking the final call. As per sources, there has been a demand for speedy investigation of the 'corruption of BJP leaders'.

