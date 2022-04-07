Sanjay Raut Says NCP-TMC Alliance For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Is 'in The Stage Of Dialogue'

Amid rising talks between opposition parties to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the idea of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee coming together to lead the opposition in the upcoming elections is at a stage of dialogue. On March 29, Sharad Pawar threw his weight behind West Bengal CM Banerjee's appeal for the opposition parties to unite ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Speaking about the alliance of Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming polls, Sanjay Raut said, “We are discussing this topic. We are in the stage of dialogue.” Earlier, while speaking to the media, Pawar had asserted that the uniting of the opposition parties was imperative in the wake of the purported 'misuse' of central agencies. However, he revealed that NCP would discuss Banerjee's proposition in Parliament to decide on the future course of action.

Mamata Banerjee wrote to all opposition leaders, including non-BJP Chief Ministers, on March 27 to unite for ousting the Modi government. As per the letter officially released by TMC, the West Bengal CM expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row

Meanwhile, reacting to Karnataka’s notice on loudspeakers that has stirred up a controversy, Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra also issued a similar notice. Sanjay Raut mentioned that the notice was regarding the decibel in which the Azaan should be played. He had earlier hit out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray for demanding the Maharashtra government remove the loudspeakers from mosques. Replying to the MNS leader, MP Sanjay Raut had said everything would be done as "the law of the land", and the state home minister would take steps necessary.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had slammed the opposition in the state for ‘playing vote-bank politics’ on issues like the Hijab row and the loudspeaker controversy. Speaking on loudspeaker controversy, he added that a court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well. "Who started Hijab Issue? Congress is playing vote-bank politics. This is the order of the High Court order; nothing is done through force. It is not only for Azaan but all loudspeakers," added CM Bommai dismissing the row.

Image: PTI