Moments after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Facebook live address amid the political turmoil, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the party will fight back. Taking to Twitter, Raut posted a picture of the Shiv Sena logo and wrote in Marathi, which can be roughly translated to "Yes. We will Fight Back".

Uddhav Thackeray ready to resign as Maharashtra CM & Sena chief

Cornered by his own party MLAs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday purportedly conceded defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering a passionate address via Facebook, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were in Opposition to the Congress and NCP for 25-30 years. But I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM. Admitting that he had not been able to meet his party leaders for quite some time due to surgeries and ill health, Thackeray began his address by questioning how Hindutva could be away from Shiv Sena and the vice versa.

"Many people have asked is this the Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray? I don't think I need to give an explanation. I have been unwell after my surgery and was not able to meet anyone. But I have started meeting people again. Shiv Sena can not be away from Hindutva and Hindutva can not be away from Shiv Sena. We have seen Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray and others went to Ayodhya recently. We don't need to give any proof of our Hindutva," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs, reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

(Image: @CMOMaharashtra,@ANI_Twitter)