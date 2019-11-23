'Sanjay Raut Should Shut Up, He Ruined Shiv Sena': Maha BJP President Chandrakant Patil

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the state's chief minister, backed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister on Saturday. The stunner came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena over an alliance apparently reached the final stage on Friday. Addressing the media, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, took a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for ruining the party. Asserting that Shiv Sena leader backstabbed the party, Patil said:

"Voters had voted for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and we got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference, they had started talking about alternatives. Sanjay Raut should now at least keep silent. He has ruined Shiv Sena."

Furthermore, Patil apprised about the meeting being chaired on November 23 at 3 pm with all BJP MLAs allies in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Girish Mahajan said the BJP will prove its majority with the support of over 170 MLAs on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly. He further added that Ajit Pawar has given a letter to Governor about the support of his MLAs and as he is NCP's legislative party leader. "This means all NCP MLAs have supported us," he added.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47am. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the state.

