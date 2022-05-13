Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over Kashmiri Pandit's Killing; 'Have To Take Tough Decisions'

Amid outrage over the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now expressed his anguish at the Central government and raised several questions over the security and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. His statements came following large-scale condemnation from across the country after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit died after being shot at by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday.

Don't know how many Kashmiri Pandits returned to Kashmir in last 7 yrs. HM needs to think seriously about this. Let's not keep pointing fingers at Pak, but see what can do for Kashmiri pandits: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat pic.twitter.com/I7ajjJBx10 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Shiv Sena leader stated that such incidents are happening continuously in Jammu and Kashmir while nothing has been done so far. "Talks about the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits are ongoing but I don't know what has happened in the last 7 years and how many Kashmiri Pandits have returned to Kashmir", he said.

"If even after the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Kashmiri Pandits are not returning & those living in Kashmir are not safe. You (Centre) have to take tough decisions to end this atmosphere of instability that is building in J&K," Raut said.

Urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to think seriously about this, Raut said, "Let's not keep pointing fingers at Pakistan but instead think of what can be done for the Kashmiri Pandits." Speaking on the rehabilitation and security of the Kashmiri Pandits, Raut also urged for more serious steps to be taken in the matter.

On the other hand, he referred to the ongoing row over loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa and took an indirect dig at the BJP-led Central government and said that they cannot divert people's attention by these issues.

Rahul Bhat laid to rest

On Thursday, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit who was working as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office was attacked by a group of terrorists who fired bullets at him from close proximity. Following this, he was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was later moved to Srinagar. However, after battling for his life for several hours, Bhat succumbed to his injuries at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

On Friday, his last rites were conducted in Bantalab in the presence of his family members, local people, and several officials including ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa. The gathered people were also seen demanding justice for the slain Kashmiri Pandit.

