Sanjay Raut Slapped With FIR On Witness Swapna Patkar's Complaint; Details Here

Republic TV on Monday accessed the FIR filed by the Vakola Police Station on the complaint of Swapna Patkar against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. A witness in the Patra Chawl land scam, Patkar has also recorded her statement before the Enforcement Directorate. The police have booked Raut under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Explaining her association with Sanjay Raut in her complaint, Swapna Patkar mentioned, "From 2007, I started writing columns in the Saamana newspaper. During this period, I got acquainted with Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut. Thereafter, the family ties between Sanjay Raut and my family strengthened. We were in touch via phone and in person. Sanjay Raut wanted to do various other businesses apart from his job as the Executive Editor of Saamana. For this, he wanted to make me a partner. I refused. That's why, he was angry with me."

She alleged, "On Sanjay Raut's insistence, I went to the Dainik Saamana office in Prabhadevi on November 20, 2016, to have a discussion with him. There, he started abusing me and talking in a loud voice and grabbed my hand. In retaliation, I grabbed his collar and beat him. That's why, he got more angry and said that the police will arrest me because I grabbed a MP's collar. I said I am okay with it and left."

A psychologist by profession, Patkar elaborated, "My husband Sujit Patkar had close ties with Sanjay Raut and had transactions with him. In 2009-10, my husband decided to purchase land in my name at various places. Accordingly, my husband purchased those plots in my name". According to her, Raut called her at about 1.54 pm on November 22, 2016, when she was travelling in her private vehicle. Hurling abuses at her, the Shiv Sena MP allegedly threatened her of consequences if she doesn't transfer the aforesaid land in his name or Sujit Parkar's name.

Swapna Patkar files police complaint

Earlier on July 16, Swapna Parkar submitted a written complaint to the Vakola Police Station after allegedly receiving rape and murder threats. She claimed to have got a threat to not disclose any facts before the ED in the Patra Chawl land scam case failing which she will be raped and murdered. Alleging that Sanjay Raut is the "mastermind" behind the intimidation, Patkar revealed that she was being harassed for a long time. She also accused him of stalking her, hacking her devices, sending messages through various people and using Sujit Parkar to harass her as they don't share a cordial relationship anymore.