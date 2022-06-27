In a massive development amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the ED summoned Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case. This is in connection with the Rs.1034 crore land scam case which pertains to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl, sources revealed. He has been asked to appear before the Mumbai office of the central agency on Tuesday. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

Lashing out at the Centre for allegedly indulging in "politics of revenge", Sanjay Raut told the media back then, "I had intimated the Rajya Sabha Chairman that people are trying to topple the Maharashtra government, and the pressure is piling up. We are not amongst those who get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight and expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them jump and dance. The truth will prevail in the coming days."

Sanjay Raut lashing out at Fadnavis following the ED summons shared on Twitter that this new development was a 'conspiracy' by the BJP amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis.

Sanjay Raut comes under fire

Raut has come under the scanner of the ED at a juncture when he has been at the forefront of the Sena's tirade against the rebel MLAs. Accusing him of making implicit threats of street violence, the Eknath Shinde camp wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and DGP Rajnish Seth demanding adequate security cover at their homes. A day earlier, he stoked another controversy by claiming that the souls of the rebels have died by purportedly betraying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.