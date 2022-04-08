Sanjay Raut Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-tapping Case; Trains Guns On Rashmi Shukla

In a significant development on Friday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Colaba Police Station to record his statement in a phone-tapping case. Addressing a media briefing, he alleged that his phone was tapped at the time of the MVA government formation in 2019. Claiming that former State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped his phone at the behest of the Union government, he reiterated that the central investigative agencies were being misused.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The day before yesterday, I asked a question to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha- 'Don't the central investigative agencies work under your pressure? Look into my eyes and tell us that central investigative agencies are not misused'. On this, he responded, 'I am ready to talk about looking straight into your eyes'. Then, I raised the issue of how our phones were tapped. You know Rashmi Shukla was working on whose directions back then! Even today, she is in the Central government service."

"When the government was being formed, there was an attempt to pressurise us by tapping our phones. This was a matter of our safety. Even then, our phones were tapped with the help of the Union government. That's why I have no problem in appearing before the police or any investigative agency if I am called to record my statement," the Shiv Sena spokesperson added. Raut is unlikely to appear before the Mumbai Police today, ANI reported.

Phone-tapping case against Rashmi Shukla

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the MVA government and BJP, the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly illegally tapping the phones of key Maharashtra politicians. As per reports, she has been booked under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act. Speaking to the media on this case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil explained that action was taken against her on the basis of a report submitted by a committee comprising former DGP Sanjay Pandey, the state intelligence commissioner and the additional CP (special branch).

It had initiated a probe into instances of illegal phone tapping during Devendra Fadnavis' tenure as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to Walse Patil, Shukla tapped the phones of leaders such as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh. Shukla is currently on central deputation and is serving as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force in Hyderabad. So far, the police has recorded the statement of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Eknath Khadse in connection with this case.