Sanjay Raut Summoned By Sewree Court In Defamation Case By Kirit Somaiya's Wife On July 4

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Sewree Court in connection with the defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The leader has been directed to appear before the court on July 4, as per a reminder post on Twitter by the latter, who also tagged the official handles of BJP, the saffron party's state president Chandrakant Patil, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the last hearing on June 11, the magistrate's court stated that the complainant proved 'prima facie' that his 'statements harmed her reputation.' "The documents and video clips produced on record prima facie revealed that the accused made defamatory statements against the complainant on April 15 and 16, 2022 so that it will be seen by the public at large and read by the public in newspapers," metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi had said.

Summons issued to #SanjayRaut to attend Sewree Court tomorrow 4 July 11am in Medha Kirit Somaiya Defamation Case



मेधा किरीट सोमैया बदनामी प्रकरणी संजय राऊत यांना उद्या 4 जुलै रोजी सकाळी 11 वाजता शिवरी कोर्टात हजर राहण्यासाठी समन्स जारी @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 3, 2022

Medha Somaiya's defamation suit against Sanjay Raut

On May 23, Somaiya's wife, professor Medha Somaiya filed a defamation suit against Raut. In the suit, she alleged that Raut made 'malicious and unwarranted statements against her, which were printed, published and circulated in the general public at large through electronic and print media.' "The said defamatory material has hurt the applicant/plaintiff tremendously by lowering her standing in the society and in the eyes of the general public, well-wishers, etc". Thus, she sought an order from the court directing Raut to pay Rs 100 crore to her or any other sum in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the petition read.

Moreover, she demanded that the Sena spokesperson publish a complete unqualified apology and retract the allegations. Highlighting that the disposal of the suit might take a considerable amount of time, the former BJP MP's wife sought a "temporary injunction restraining Raut and his associates from holding any press conference or publishing any material which is defamatory to her and her family members".

Notably, apart from holding her and NGO Yuvak Pratishthan responsible for an alleged toilet scam worth Rs.100 crore, Raut claimed that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is planning to order an investigation into the same.