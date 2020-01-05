Sanjay Raut Takes A Jibe At Allies, Says Every Politician Wants A 'creamy' Ministry

Amid the highly awaited Maharashtra portfolio allocation, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamna published an editorial on Sunday taking a jibe at their own allies. The editorial stated that the cabinet expansion has eventually happened in Maharashtra but the government could not free itself from the trouble of the division of departments. It also mentions that there was no division of the departments till Thursday evening and finally Sharad Pawar had to step in and set a final date on Friday.

Taking a dig at the allies of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the editorial further said that "our politicians first dream of becoming an MLA or MP but later they want to become a Minister and once that is accomplished they need a 'weighty' or 'creamy' department."

Portfolio allocation

Sources on Saturday have reported that the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would retain the Home Ministry while NCP will get plum portfolios like Irrigation, Housing, and Excise. Sources further report that Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde will lead the Urban Development and Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat will get the Revenue department. Moreover, former CM Ashok Chavan has reportedly been allocated to the Public Works Department.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

On December 31, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

