Sanjay Raut Takes A Jibe At BJP; Says 'Murder Of Constitution' Occurred In Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress have the majority and are ready to prove it anytime. Raut also said that the Governor of Maharashtra has murdered the constitution by letting BJP form the government without having a majority.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "About 162 MLAs from our alliance were present yesterday - we won't term is as power display we just want to show the people of Maharashtra, the Governor and those who quietly formed the government that we have the majority and mandate to form the government. The slogan of our country is Satyameva Jayate, but they have killed it. Today is Constitutional day and there is also a discussion happening in the Parliament, but was this the Constitution made by Dr. Ambedkar that the majority should be killed like this? Who does not have the majority they have the right to form the government?"

Slamming Ajit Pawar, Raut said, "Yesterday things got clear, if you think you are right about majority then why are you running away from proving your majority. Why do we have to go to SC to tell you to prove ur majority? And the person who they used to get their majority tried to break our MLAs by luring them but none of our MLAs brokedown. NCP MLAs are all back with the party all 51 and Sena has 56 and congress and other independent were present yesterday. People who are spreading rumors The Shiv Sena's MLA head is Eknath Shinde and the NCP MLAs are lead by Jayant Patil as per my knowledge."

Lastly slamming the BJP and the Governor, Raut said, "They(BJP) showed the Governor a forged letter and the Governor fell prey to them. There was on Bhagat Singh who died for the country and this Bhagat Singh killed the constitution. This is the saddest part of the history of Maharashtra where the constitution is also killed."

SC verdict on Tuesday

Following the backlash on the hasty formation of the BJP-NCP coalition government, the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the government formation and when the floor test has to be conducted on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But the BJP has asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

'We are 162'

Later on Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With banners proclaiming 'We are 162', Raut had earlier invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

