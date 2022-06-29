After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called for a floor test on June 30, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out, calling the decision 'unlawful'. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Raut alleged that 'politics' was being carried out from the Governor House and jibed that decisions were being taken 'faster than the speed of Rafale jets'. He further added that the Uddhav Thackeray camp will go to the Supreme Court to demand justice.

"The Governor was waiting for this only. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court, which will be decided on July 11. In the midst of this, unlawful activities happen. The SC has told us we can approach them. The Governor House and BJP make a mockery of the Constitution and Assembly, and politics is being carried out by Governor. The SC will have to intervene. We will go to SC and demand justice, we have faith in them," said Sanjay Raut.

He added, "This is jet speed, faster than jets, Rafale's fighter jet speed is also less than what is happening. You are trying to hijack the government. The people are watching this unlawful business, and they will not stay quiet. I respect our Governor, maybe he is also under pressure. So I will not say anything against him, but this is wrong."

Floor test at 11 AM on June 30

After closely observing the political drama unfolding in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to the Governor, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly.

Taking cognizance of the 'disturbing events', Governor Koshyari has called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha at 11 AM on June 30 with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded at 5 PM on 30.06.2022 and live telecast for which appropriate arrangements shall be made, he has directed.

MVA to knock on doors of SC?

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government and Deputy Speaker's lawyer are expected to demand an urgent hearing against the floor test in Supreme Court. During the hearing of Eknath Shinde's petition yesterday, the counsel for the Maharashtra government had expressed apprehension over a possible floor test session being called to which the Supreme Court had said that if they feel anything 'wrong' has happened, then the doors of the court are open.

At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp. With the support of the BJP, the brigade can easily topple the Uddhav Thackeray government. The Shinde camp is expected to fly to Goa before reaching Mumbai for a floor test tomorrow, sources have reported.