Sanjay Raut, Thackeray Faction Leader On Amit Shah Statement 'we Never Take It Seriously'

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the formula of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ became significant with the decision of the EC, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack at Shah and said, “Whatever Shah says has never been taken seriously.”

“What Shah says has never been taken seriously. What can we say about people who believe in buying justice and truth? Who has won and lost Maharashtra we’ll show when the time comes. We’ll not say anything now,” said Uddhav Sena MP Raut.

Established difference between truth and lie: Shah

On Saturday, February 18, Shah during his visit in Pune, Maharashtra had said: “The EC made ‘doodh ka doodh, aur paani ka paani‘ (established the difference between truth and lie) yesterday.”

Expressing his views on the Shiv Sena symbol order of the Election Commision, Shah remarked, "Yesterday ECI's order is a big victory for our alliance. I congratulate Eknath Shinde for getting their party's symbol and party name 'Shiv Sena'. Through the decision, truth prevailed and Shinde got recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

The senior BJP leader further took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that while terrorists and infiltrators from Pakistan formerly came and beheaded our jawans and insulted their severed heads, "Darbar" in Delhi used to keep silent.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also launched a full-scale attack against Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the election panel. Thackeray alleged that Shinde had "stolen" the party emblem and urged his supporters to punish the "thief" in some way. Thackeray claimed that the Modi-led BJP government was "acting like a slave" by deploying institutions and agencies of the federal government against the Opposition.