Sanjay Raut To Seek More Time From ED; 'Even If You Behead Me, Won't Take Guwahati Route'

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is likely to seek more time to appear before the Central agency. Sources have revealed that Raut’s legal team will submit an exemption letter to the ED. The team is likely to make the assertion that Sanjay Raut will have to travel to Alibag for a public meeting, for which he can not appear before the agency tomorrow (June 28).

The ED has summoned Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl land scam case. This is in connection with the Rs.1034 crore scam which pertains to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl, sources revealed. He has been asked to appear before the Mumbai office of the Central agency on Tuesday. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5.

Sanjay Raut alleges political vendetta

Issuing his first statement on Twitter, Raut alleged that the ED action was initiated in connection with the big political developments in Maharashtra. However, he assured that he would remain unrelenting and not adopt the 'Guwahati route'. "We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me," he alleged, tagging BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in his tweet.

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me.



Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route.



Arrest me !

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

Raut has come under the scanner of the ED at a juncture when he has been at the forefront of the Sena's tirade against the rebel MLAs. Accusing him of making implicit threats of street violence, the Eknath Shinde camp wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and DGP Rajnish Seth demanding adequate security cover at their homes. A day earlier, Raut stoked another controversy by claiming that the souls of the rebels have died by purportedly betraying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He then took it a notch further by saying "we have sent 40 bulls for sacrifice" before the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Defending his remark while addressing a press briefing earlier on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray's key aide asserted, "Their bodies are alive, but their soul is dead, it is a way of speaking in Maharashtra. What wrong did I say?"