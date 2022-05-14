Sanjay Raut Touts 'revolutionary Rally' By Maha CM Uddhav As Ranas Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Amid Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut promised that Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Mumbai on Saturday will be 'revolutionary.' Taking a veiled dig at the Rana couple and MNS supremo Raj Thackeray, Raut told the media that some elements are attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in Maharashtra and malign the state government. Asserting that lakhs of people will attend the Shiv Sena supremo's rally today, he revealed that Thackeray will give a befitting response to everyone.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "Such kind of a rally is happening in Mumbai after two and a half years. Lakhs of people will attend this public meeting today. They will listen to Uddhav Thackeray's address. There is curiosity about this in the entire country about what he is going to say and the position he is going to take. We could not organise such a big gathering since 2 and a half years. Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks and people who love Shiv Sena wanted such kind of a rally to take place. So, we are organising this rally. This will be a historic and revolutionary rally."

"Some people want to vitiate the atmosphere in Maharashtra. Some people want to malign the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Some people want to destabilise the state. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will give a befitting response to all the questions today," he added. Earlier in the day, Raut posted a cryptic tweet that was perceived as a warning to the Sena's political opponents. He quipped, "It seems that we have to enter the battlefield once again. Some people have forgotten our style".

Rana couple released from jail

Though Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra A day later, they were sent to judicial custody till May 6. While they were granted bail on May 4, they were released from jail a day later. After reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the old Hanuman temple in the national capital, Navneet Rana again reiterated that she is ready to contest elections against the Maharashtra CM from any seat and vowed to expose the Sena's purported corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.