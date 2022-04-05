Sanjay Raut Unfazed By ED Action; Says 'Seize Property Or Shoot Me, Will Expose Everyone'

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case, the leader lashed out BJP-led Centre accusing it of engaging in 'revenge politics'. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Raut asserted that he would not be silenced by the agencies even if his property was seized or he was sent to jail. On Tuesday, April 5, the ED attached Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

"What does property mean? It means my possessions. Am I Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi or Ambani-Adani? I live in a small house. My native place in Alibag is not even one acre. It has been built based on my hard work in 2009. The central agencies claim it is money laundering. What kind of laundering? They should not do this based on revenge politics," said Sanjay Raut.

"I had intimated the Rajya Sabha Chairman that people are trying to topple the Maharashtra government, and the pressure is piling up. We are not amongst those who get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight and expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them jump and dance. The truth will prevail in the coming days," he added.

ED action against MVA leaders

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case. Prior to this, IT raids were conducted on the premises of BMC Standing Committee chairperson Yashwant Jadhav in connection to alleged tax evasion. Sena alleged that the raids were done keeping the upcoming municipal polls in mind.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has accused the Centre of attempting to topple the MVA govt by threatening MPs and MLAs with CBI, ED, NCB, and other central agencies. In addition, he has claimed that the agencies are also hounding NCP chief Sharad Pawar's family members. Notably, Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik continues to remain in jail after ED arrested him in an alleged land scam linked to the aides of gangster Dawood Ibrahim.