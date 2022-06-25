Sanjay Raut Warns Eknath Shinde Camp Against Using Balasaheb's Name For Their Faction

Post the party's National Executive Committee meeting, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressed the media over Maharashtra’s political crisis. In the briefing, the Rajya Sabha MP informed that 6 resolutions were passed in the meeting with respect to the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who with the backing of 2/3rds of the Sena MLAs is presently housed in a 5-star hotel in Assam's Guwahati. Raut said that the party will follow the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and won't compromise with the ideology of a united Maharashtra.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father," he said combatively, adding that they will take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their 'self-centred politics'. This comes amid inputs that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were considering calling their grouping 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray'.

Strict action will be taken against those who've left the party

“CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left," Raut said. Earlier, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of rebel MLAs- Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve. 16 of whom, including Eknath Shinde, have been served disqualification notice by the Deputy Speaker of Maharastra Assembly. The legislators have been asked to reply to the said notice by 5 pm on Monday, June 27.

With regards to Deputh Speaker Zirwal's notice, Eknath Shinde and co held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions, sources further informed. On Saturday, the Deputy Speaker rejected the Shinde camp's motion of no-confidence against him, with sources citing the reason being that the resolution was sent from an anonymous email id and that no MLA came to hand it over.