Sanjay Raut Warns 'even Shiv Sena Can Contest Polls Alone'; Takes Dig At Ally Congress

Hitting back at Congress, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, announced that if need be the Sena can contest polls alone. Slamming its ally Congress, Raut said speaking of contesting polls alone during the COVID crisis was 'politics for politics' sake. Echoing CM Uddhav Thackeray's warning that the 'public will beat us with their chappals for politicisation', Raut said that politics must be set aside amid these trying times.

Raut: 'Sena can also fight polls alone'

"Shivsena fights all elections on its own. Yesterday, CM made it clear that Sena is ready to fight all battles on its own. Politics for the sake of politics is not right at this time. Those speaking of fighting the polls on their own, if they do this then what will Sena do? Will we sit like that only? Even we are ready to go alone in polls. Be it an issue related to the prestige of Maharashtra or the existence of Shiv Sena, if we have to fight (for it) we will fight," said Raut.

It was the party's 55th foundation day yesterday. CM and our party chief told the people who are speaking of contesting elections alone in Maharashtra, that if they do that what will we do? Will we keep sitting? Those who want to contest, let them do it: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/ebMW4TDbEs — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Thackeray rebuts Nana Patole's claims

While addressing a virtual address in Shiv Sena's 55th foundation day, without naming Congress, Thackeray said, "If we do not offer solutions to people's problems but only talk about going alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear. They will not listen to our party-centric, ambitious talk of contesting elections alone." His remark was in response to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's announcement that Congress will contest all polls alone, henceforward. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap has also said that Congress will contest separately in the 2022 BMC civic polls.

Nana Patole: 'Congress will contest elections separately'

Rupturing the Maha Vikas Agahadi alliance, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday, made it clear that Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Addressing Congress workers in Amravati's Tivasa, he asked, 'Don't you want to make Nana Patole as CM in 2024?'. Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, he said that no amount of sidelining will make Congress go.

Surprised at Congress' departure from the 3-way alliance, BJP MLA Ram Kadam claimed that Patole's declaration of himself as a CM was a clear indication of his doubts on Uddhav Thackeray's proficiency. In response, NCP MP Majeed Memon said that it was too early to decide on contesting independently in 2024. Advising Congress to weigh its pros and cons, Memon said the party must think of strengthening the party. On the other hand, backing Patole, veteran party member Rashid Alvi said that no one should have a problem with Congress contesting elections alone.