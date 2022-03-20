Sanjay Raut Weighs In On 'Kashmir Files' Row; Slams Politicisation Of Pandits' Exodus

As politics over Kashmir Files continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut weighed in on the issue on Sunday. Stating that Sena has been following the developments in Kashmir closely, Raut condemned politicisation of a sensitive issue like Pandits' exodus from the Valley. Pointing that the movie has been promoted by PM Modi himself, he said it will surely get a national award.

Sena weighs in on The Kashmir Files

"Kashmir is an issue that is close to the heart. We have seen developments in Kashmir closely. If someone has made a film, it's fine. I am sure if the film is based on real events or not, but the truth has been hidden. BJP, PM is advertising this film which will get a national award. The film will be forgotten once elections come," said Raut.

Slamming politicisation, he added, "Kashmiri pandits and Hindus suffered in Kashmir. They are yet to return back to their homes and unemployment is still an issue in J&K. How long does BJP want to play Hindu-Muslim card? Kashmir is a sensitive issue and it is not good to do politics over the issue. Fulfill the "will get back POK" promise first".

Congress stirs controversy over Kashmir Files

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie on Sunday, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Pandits were driven out of the Valley. Many Twitter users have questioned if Rahul Gandhi - who is a Kerala MP - endorsed this view.

Later, PM Modi lauded the 'Kashmir Files', slamming people for trying to 'suppress what is shown in the film'. Addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi said, "The way these people are opposing this film (The Kashmir Files) for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it". Congress and NC have condemned the movie for pinning the blame of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus on Farooq Abdullah and UPA.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Gujarat. The movie has raked in Rs 141.25 crores at the box office within 9 days of its theatrical release.