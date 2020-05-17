Sanjay Raut Lauds Idea To Use Wankhede For Quarantining; Wants Brabourne Stadium Too

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has appreciated Maharashtra government and Mumbai authorities for seeking to use Wankhede stadium as a quarantine facility for those who have come in contact with coronavirus patients. Mumbai is the worst-hit city in the country, with more than 18,300 cases.

Raut suggest sites for facilities

All resources need to be utilized in Mumbai to fight against #Covid_19india.good call on taking up wankhede stadium to develop a quarantine facility..suggestion to @OfficeofUT - why not take over Brabourne stadium as well?It has much needed facilities @PawarSpeaks @AUThackeray — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 17, 2020

Raut, who is a part of the three-way Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance that forms the state government also suggested that Brabourne Stadium, close to Wankhede stadium, be used as a quarantine facility.

On May 15, BMC wrote a letter to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) asking for an immediate handover of the stadium so as to use the facilities. as a makeshift quarantine facility. The stadium's press box, corporate box, etc are likely to be used.

The local authorities have already taken over the National Sports Club of India in Worli and Mahalaxmi Racecourse into temporary healthcare facilities.

Sanjay ji, we can’t take the grounds of the stadiums or playgrounds because they have a mud base and they won’t be usable during monsoons. An open space with a solid/ concrete base is usable and it’s being done already. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 17, 2020

The administration, however, will not be able to use the ground, because they have a "mud base and they won’t be usable during monsoons," as per Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who replied to Raut. Thackeray added that an open, concrete base was suitable and they are being used.

