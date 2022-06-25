'Sanjay Raut Welcomes With Stones, We Do With Flowers': Shinde Camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dared rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai, Eknath Shinde camp MLA Deepak Kesarkar responded by saying that the Rajya Sabha member always welcomes people with stones. He said that their style is different and they welcome people with flowers.

"Sanjay Raut always welcomes everyone to come and asks his workers to throw stones at them. Maharashtra is a land of stones and hills, so they welcome it like that. That is his style of welcoming. We welcome with flowers, that's our style," Kesarkar told Republic TV.

Stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will win on the floor of the House, Raut, on Friday, said that the rebel MLAs have taken a wrong step. He also challenged the Shinde camp to return to Mumbai.

Further slamming Raut, Kesarkar said many are hurt due to the Rajya Sabha MP's language. "Because of the language he (Sanjay Raut) uses, many people have left. Many parties who were supporting Shiv Sena are also hurt. If he uses decent language, it's humble and people like you and I cannot tell him to be humble. That is his style of working," he said.

We have not left Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde remains our leader: Rebel MLAs

Kesarkar, on Saturday, said that the rebel camp enjoys two-thirds majority in the party legislative and they have not quit Shiv Sena yet. He also reiterated that senior Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde is their leader.

In a virtual press conference from Guwahati, Kesarkar said that they have not left Sena but have formed a separate group. "We are with Shiv Sena only...No one can say Shiv Sena is over, we still feel that Uddhav Ji will listen to us. We have not quit Shiv Sena and possess a two-thirds majority," Kesarkar said.