Sanjay Raut Won't Apologise For Jibes At Sushant's Grieving Father; Gets '100s Of Notices'

Issuing his first response on the defamation notice sent by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that he is unaware of any such notice and furthermore defended his outrageous remarks stating that he has spoken on the basis of what he knows. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo, who is a BJP MLA in Bihar, has sent a legal notice to Raut for making baseless claims and demanded an apology.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut on Wednesday said, "I have spoken on the basis on the information that I have. Notice, what notice? We have a lot of work in Mumbai, 100 notices arrive everyday here. I don't know."

READ | 'No one to light my pyre': Hear Sushant's father's emotional appeal in the Supreme Court

The Shiv Sena MP in a Saamana editorial on Sunday had unabashedly and disrespectfully put forth that late actor Sushant was not on good terms with his father. He doubted the relationship between Sushant's grieving father and him and slammed the late actor's family for doubting Mumbai Police's investigation.

It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on his article in Saamana stating #SushantSinghRajput was not on good terms with his father (09.08.20) pic.twitter.com/rT4WXeSSIU — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

READ | Sushant's family slams Rhea, slander campaign in 9-page statement; alleges 'brutal murder'

Legal notice to Sanjay Raut

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo sent a legal notice to Raut for his comments on the late actor’s father KK Singh and family. Niraj Bablu wrote that the statements were 'false and baseless.' He warned Raut to apologise for his statements, failing he will register a case against the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

In his notice, Babloo wrote that Raut had offended Sushant’s family, well-wishers and fans with his statements in the Sena mouthpiece Saamna, calling them ‘irresponsible’ and with an intention to spread misinformation. "Your statement that Sushant’s equations with his father was not good because he married a second time is absolutely incorrect, baseless, and a figment of imagination," the notice read.

READ | Sushant's cousin slams Sanjay Raut's 'false' comments on SSR's father, sends legal notice

The MLA added that Sushant's father was God-like for him, and that KK Singh, along with his four daughters had taken care of Sushant, after the death of his mother 16 years ago. Babloo stated that the comments and allegations came at a time when KK Singh was in deep grief about the death of his son.

Moreover, Sushant’s family issued a nine-page statement hitting out at Raut and Shiv Sena and slammed Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calling them ‘crooks’ and comparing them to scheming foreigners. They also expressed their displeasure at the investigation process and took a dig at the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut for his statements against the family.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates