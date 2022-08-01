Sanjay Raut 'Arrested For Speaking Against BJP' Says Brother Sunil As ED Gets Custody

After Sanjay Raut was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 4, Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut spoke to the media and alleged that his brother had been arrested for speaking against the BJP. Affirming his full faith in the judiciary, Sunil Raut maintained that the recoveries were a part of the Shiv Sena's funds and exuded confidence that his brother will be out soon.

"We have full faith that justice will be delivered. The case doesn't have substance, hence ED didn't get 8 days of custody. The remand is till August 4. The recovery that has been made (Rs 11.5 lakh) is the party's money. If we had to hide something, we would have done that long back. Anyone who speaks against the BJP, they suppress their voice. One summon was issued to us, after that, another summon was issued and we couldn't attend it as Parliament was going on at that time. We wrote an application to them and after that, they directly raided our residence," said Sunil Raut.

"I believe Sanjay Raut has not done any corruption. The only intention behind his arrest is that he was speaking against the BJP. They conducted searches, and yesterday, ED officers took a few documents with them. Very soon, Sanjay Raut will be out," he added.

Sanjay Raut sent to ED remand till August 4

A special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to 4-day Enforcement Directorate's custody on Monday. The Shiv Sena leader, who is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was sent to the ED custody till August 4, a day after his arrest in relation to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar, representing the ED, alleged that the main accused in the Patra land scam, Pravin Raut, was the 'frontman' of Sanjay Raut. "Pravin Raut received around Rs 112 crores from HDIL, and the Shiv Sena MP's name surfaced when Rs 1.6 crore was transferred to him," the ED alleged.

Senior Advocate Ashok Mundargi, representing the Shiv Sena MP denied the charges and questioned the timing of the arrest. "The offence is of 2018, the ECIR was registered in 2021 and Pravin Raut was arrested in ED matter on January or February of this year. The complaints submitted to the court against Sanjay Raut are old complaints. These things are being raked up because of a change in atmosphere," he said, citing the President, Vice President, and Legislative Council elections. Opposing his remand, he asserted that the MP would not 'run anywhere'.

After hearing the arguments, the Court remanded Raut to ED custody till August 4.

"Based on the investigation conducted so far and the materials in the shape of statements submissions made etc, the role of Shri Sanjay Raut appears to be crucial for investigation under the PMLA. It is also apparent that he is guilty of the offence of money-laundering as defined under Section 3 of the PMLA. Considering his non-cooperation, custodial interrogation is required for further investigation," the court order read.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates' on July 31. According to sources, Raut was arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered' during the 9-hour-long raids at his Bhandup residence.