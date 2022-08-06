Sanjay Raut's Wife Varsha Leaves ED Office After 9 Hrs Of Questioning In Patra Chawl Case

Arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut left the Enforcement Directorate office after more than nine hours of questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a 'chawl' and related transactions.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut's MLA brother Sunil Raut said, "My sister-in-law Varsha Raut went to ED's office at 11 am today after ED's summon. She left the office after 8-9 hours of correctly answering their interrogation. We will stand with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray till the last moment."

ED had issued summon to Varna earlier this week. Consequently, she reached the federal agency's office located in south Mumbai at 10.40 am.

Patra Chawl scam

ED is investigating a probe linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam connected to the redevelopment of the Patra "chawl" in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

In this case, Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on August 1. He is presently in the central agency's remand till August 8. Earlier, ED had apprised the court that the Rajya Sabha MP and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth more than Rs 1 crore which was generated out of alleged anomalies in the housing redevelopment project.

As part of its probe into the case, ED had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 11.15 crore of Varsha Raut and two aides of Sanjay Raut in April.

The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots in Alibaug jointly held by Shiv Sena leader's wife and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.