Sanjay Raut's Woes Deepen: Pearl Scam Next After ED Gets More Custody In Patra Chawl Case?

More trouble appears to be mounting for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with regards to another alleged scam amid the Patra Chawl scam case interrogation. As per sources, Praveen Rawat who is under ED's arrest in the Patra chawl scam case is also being questioned in a multi-thousand crore chit fund case of Pearls Group where Raut's name has also come up.

Republic TV has learnt there is a Benami land that is allegedly connected to Praveen Raut. This Pearl Agrotech scam case is currently being investigated by ED's Delhi unit. However, it is not connected with the Patra Chawl case. It is pertinent to mention that the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday was sent to the custody of the ED till August 8 in the Patra Chawl scam.

During the proceedings, the ED revealed that there was allegedly a trail of Rs 112 crore of proceeds of crime to Pravin Raut, the main accused in the Patra land scam case, and further money trail had come up during the probe. This includes the purported money trail of Sanjay Raut's international trips.

What is Pearl Scam Case?

The Pearls group companies allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore (approx) from around 5.5 crore investors all across the country by allegedly illegally operating different investment schemes, without any statutory approval and allegedly with a motive to dupe the investors.

Earlier this year, the CBI arrested 11 people in connection with around Rs 60,000 crore investment scam allegedly run by the Pearls group. The arrests were made from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar among other places, the CBI said in a statement. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi stated that it was alleged that the arrested accused were the co-conspirators in this scam, who aided the prime accused and others in illegally operating investment schemes for earning quick and easy money, as per PTI.

They induced people to invest in such schemes which offered lucrative returns and thereafter aided the prime accused and others in the diversion of such funds through dubious means with the motive of misappropriation, he said. Those arrested include Pearls group executives Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Prem Seth, Manmohan Kamal Mahajan, Mohanlal Sehajpal and Kanwaljit Singh Toor, officials said. Businessmen Praveen Kumar Agarwal, Mannoj Kumar Jain, Akash Agarwal, Anil Kumar Khemka Subhash Agarwal and Rajesh Agarwal were also arrested from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar etc, they said.

The investigation also revealed that the accused persons fraudulently diverted the alleged funds collected under the aegis of a Jaipur-based private company for purported investment in Australian companies. It has been alleged that around Australian Dollar 132.99 mn (approximately) was found to have been diverted to Australian companies.

(With PTI Inputs)

